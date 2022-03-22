Denali Advisors LLC Buys 3,300 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 220.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 340.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 43.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF opened at $131.11 on Tuesday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $102.18 and a 12-month high of $133.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.28. The company has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.47. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 30.59%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.24%.

CINF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.80.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

