Denali Advisors LLC Buys 78,900 Shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) by 272,069.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,900 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of World Fuel Services worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 102.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 1,702.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 18.6% during the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 6,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of World Fuel Services during the third quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

World Fuel Services stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.62. 235,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,662. World Fuel Services Co. has a 52-week low of $24.29 and a 52-week high of $37.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

World Fuel Services ( NYSE:INT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. World Fuel Services’s payout ratio is 41.03%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on INT shares. TheStreet lowered shares of World Fuel Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of World Fuel Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

