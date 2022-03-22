Denali Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Denali Advisors LLC cut its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 5.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,114,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,158,874,000 after purchasing an additional 861,074 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at about $67,585,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.3% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,502,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,058,727,000 after purchasing an additional 339,708 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 11.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,912,849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $571,235,000 after purchasing an additional 294,563 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 8.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,749,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $538,905,000 after purchasing an additional 223,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $567,073.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on GD shares. UBS Group raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wolfe Research raised General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.50.

GD traded up $5.84 during trading on Monday, hitting $236.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,549,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,405. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $173.52 and a twelve month high of $254.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.01.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.21%.

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

