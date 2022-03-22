Denali Advisors LLC Has $3.94 Million Stock Holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) by 431.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,900 shares during the quarter. Mueller Industries accounts for 1.5% of Denali Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Denali Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Mueller Industries worth $3,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLI. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Mueller Industries by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,086 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mueller Industries by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Mueller Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Mueller Industries by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 20,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 338,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,898,000 after buying an additional 70,337 shares during the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MLI stock traded up $1.69 on Monday, reaching $62.24. The stock had a trading volume of 346,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,599. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.19. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $63.07.

Mueller Industries ( NYSE:MLI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 40.26%. The business had revenue of $956.36 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.12%.

In related news, Director John B. Hansen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total transaction of $110,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Jay Goldman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total transaction of $142,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

