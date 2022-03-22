Denali Advisors LLC Invests $135,000 in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO)

Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 139.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 425.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in CTO Realty Growth in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CTO Realty Growth in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. 59.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of CTO opened at $64.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.82. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.81 and a fifty-two week high of $67.11. The company has a current ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from CTO Realty Growth’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.11%.
Several analysts have commented on CTO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Jonestrading lifted their target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.50.
CTO Realty Growth Company Profile (Get Rating)
CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO – Get Rating).
