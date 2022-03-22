Denali Advisors LLC Invests $42,000 in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DCO. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Ducommun by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 472,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,772,000 after purchasing an additional 116,345 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its position in Ducommun by 15,364.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 108,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after acquiring an additional 107,550 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its position in Ducommun by 209.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 77,139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 52,230 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ducommun by 147.1% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 60,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 35,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Ducommun by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,773 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 15,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on DCO shares. TheStreet raised Ducommun from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ducommun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

In other news, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 6,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total value of $304,597.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCO traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.01. The company had a trading volume of 43,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,062. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.82. Ducommun Incorporated has a 52 week low of $40.82 and a 52 week high of $65.40. The company has a market capitalization of $622.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.37.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. Ducommun had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 21.00%. The firm had revenue of $164.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.02 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ducommun Incorporated will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

