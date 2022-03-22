Denali Advisors LLC Makes New $164,000 Investment in Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC)

Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Luther Burbank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Luther Burbank by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Luther Burbank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $457,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Luther Burbank by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 36,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 16,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Luther Burbank by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.93% of the company’s stock.

LBC opened at $13.50 on Tuesday. Luther Burbank Co. has a one year low of $10.93 and a one year high of $15.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $697.26 million, a PE ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Luther Burbank ( NASDAQ:LBC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. Luther Burbank had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 38.19%. The firm had revenue of $46.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Luther Burbank Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Luther Burbank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.40%.

LBC has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson cut Luther Burbank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Luther Burbank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Luther Burbank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm operates through its subsidiary, Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, depositors, and commercial businesses. It accepts deposits from general public and invests those funds in real estate loans, including permanent mortgage and construction loan.

