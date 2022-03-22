Denali Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $163,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 110.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 101,128.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 7,079 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 14.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Midland States Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Midland States Bancorp alerts:

In other news, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 12,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $347,495.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 6,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total value of $196,805.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,961 shares of company stock valued at $850,481. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Midland States Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of MSBI traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.33. The stock had a trading volume of 43,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,906. The firm has a market cap of $646.17 million, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.35. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $22.50 and a one year high of $30.60.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.25. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $76.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. This is an increase from Midland States Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.49%.

Midland States Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)

Midland States Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The Banking segment offers financial products and services such as loans, mortgage loan sales and servicing, letters of credit, deposit products, merchant services, and corporate treasury management services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Midland States Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midland States Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.