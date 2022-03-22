Denali Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST)

Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 1,305.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 128.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 114.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 105,733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 6,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Rick D. Day bought 1,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.08 per share, for a total transaction of $28,340.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Gerard White sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total transaction of $80,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

BFST stock opened at $24.92 on Tuesday. Business First Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.36 and a 12-month high of $29.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $508.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.43.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $45.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.60 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Business First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.05%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Business First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. The firm offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

