Denali Advisors LLC Sells 13,989 Shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Denali Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,625 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 13,989 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Methode Electronics worth $2,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Methode Electronics during the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Methode Electronics by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,053 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Methode Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at $403,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Methode Electronics by 101,760.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 10,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Methode Electronics by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Methode Electronics alerts:

Separately, Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Methode Electronics in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Methode Electronics stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.82. 154,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.20. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.03 and a 52-week high of $50.19.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $291.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.00 million. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 12.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.24%.

About Methode Electronics (Get Rating)

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.