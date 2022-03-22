Denali Advisors LLC Takes Position in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK)

Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,400 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 141,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 149,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after acquiring an additional 30,692 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 150,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,705,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new stake in First Internet Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $960,000. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INBK. StockNews.com upgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on First Internet Bancorp from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

INBK stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.82. 15,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $443.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.88. First Internet Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.05 and a 12 month high of $53.56.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.45 million. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 28.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Internet Bancorp will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. First Internet Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 4.98%.

In related news, CEO David B. Becker purchased 16,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.50 per share, for a total transaction of $725,973.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jerry L. Williams sold 1,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $85,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

