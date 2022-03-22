Denali Advisors LLC Takes Position in FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW)

Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,674,000 after buying an additional 66,867 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 122.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,257 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 5,101 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 14,407 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 312,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,809,000 after buying an additional 159,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in FS Bancorp by 91.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other FS Bancorp news, Director Mark Tueffers sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $117,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ FSBW opened at $30.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.18. FS Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.32 and a twelve month high of $36.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.46 and a 200 day moving average of $33.53.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $30.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.55 million. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 27.94%. Equities analysts predict that FS Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.60%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Home Lending segments. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment focuses on diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, automated teller machines (ATM), online banking platforms, mobile banking apps, and telephone banking.

