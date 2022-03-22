Denali Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Denali Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 26,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 29,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 4,016 shares during the last quarter. 70.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

PEG has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.20.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total transaction of $323,571.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.69, for a total transaction of $649,214.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,036 shares of company stock worth $2,304,140. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $67.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.17. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $57.32 and a one year high of $68.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.29, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.56.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 6.67% and a positive return on equity of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is -167.44%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.