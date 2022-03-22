Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) vs. Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Head-To-Head Review

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) and Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Exelixis and Denali Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exelixis $1.43 billion 4.73 $231.06 million $0.71 29.93 Denali Therapeutics $48.66 million 84.16 -$290.58 million ($2.39) -13.95

Exelixis has higher revenue and earnings than Denali Therapeutics. Denali Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Exelixis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Exelixis has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Denali Therapeutics has a beta of 1.84, indicating that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Exelixis and Denali Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exelixis 16.10% 11.17% 9.61% Denali Therapeutics -597.15% -27.99% -19.66%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Exelixis and Denali Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exelixis 0 1 8 0 2.89 Denali Therapeutics 0 0 8 0 3.00

Exelixis currently has a consensus price target of $31.33, indicating a potential upside of 47.45%. Denali Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $91.14, indicating a potential upside of 173.37%. Given Denali Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Denali Therapeutics is more favorable than Exelixis.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.8% of Exelixis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.2% of Denali Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Exelixis shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.0% of Denali Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Exelixis beats Denali Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B. Papadopoulos on November 15, 1994, and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. The company also develops DNL310 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of hunter syndrome; DNL343, which is in phase 1 clinical trial the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); AR443820/DNL788 completed a phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ALS, multiple sclerosis (MS), and Alzheimer's disease; and SAR443122/DNL758, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous lupus erythematosus. It has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company, Genentech, Inc., Sanofi, F-star Gamma Limited, F-star Biotechnologische Forschungs-Und Entwicklungsges M.B.H, F-star Biotechnology Limited, SIRION Biotech GmbH, Genzyme Corporation, Harvard University, the Michael J. Fox Foundation, and Centogene; and a research and option agreement with Secarna Pharmaceuticals GmbH & Co. KG. to develop antisense therapies in the field of neurodegenerative diseases. The company was formerly known as SPR Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Denali Therapeutics Inc. in March 2015. Denali Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

