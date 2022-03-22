DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund reduced its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 40.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,629 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,489 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 172.8% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 92.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 516.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $49.25 on Tuesday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.40 and a 12-month high of $69.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.92%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $79.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA (Get Rating)

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.