DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Cut to “C+” at TheStreet

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $79.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY opened at $49.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.07. The company has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.89. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52-week low of $47.40 and a 52-week high of $69.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.55.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 172.8% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the third quarter worth $50,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

