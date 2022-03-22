Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Marshalls (LON:MSLH)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Marshalls (LON:MSLH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 885 ($11.65) price target on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Marshalls in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 790 ($10.40) price target on shares of Marshalls in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.
Marshalls stock opened at GBX 665 ($8.75) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.33 billion and a PE ratio of 28.30. Marshalls has a 12-month low of GBX 540.50 ($7.12) and a 12-month high of GBX 857 ($11.28). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 661.33 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 710.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.97.
Marshalls Company Profile
Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Landscape Products and Others segments. It offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; and stone products.
