Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.48.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DPSGY shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Deutsche Post from €73.00 ($80.22) to €75.00 ($82.42) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Deutsche Post from €75.05 ($82.47) to €62.40 ($68.57) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Deutsche Post from €77.00 ($84.62) to €59.00 ($64.84) in a research report on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Deutsche Post from €65.00 ($71.43) to €60.00 ($65.93) in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Deutsche Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

DPSGY stock opened at $50.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.22 and a 200-day moving average of $60.64. The company has a market cap of $62.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Deutsche Post has a 12-month low of $41.86 and a 12-month high of $72.04.

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.

