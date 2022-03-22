DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Purchases 3,084 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:PNOV)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:PNOV – Get Rating) by 43.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November during the 3rd quarter valued at $754,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 52,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 23,672 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter. Truadvice LLC increased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 36,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 11,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 176,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,381,000 after acquiring an additional 28,489 shares in the last quarter.

PNOV stock opened at $30.27 on Tuesday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November has a 1-year low of $28.96 and a 1-year high of $31.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.41.

