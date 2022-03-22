DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.700-$13.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.310. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms recently commented on DKS. Barclays reduced their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $156.00 to $147.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut DICK’S Sporting Goods from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Friday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $136.56.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Shares of NYSE DKS traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,886,747. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.86. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $72.13 and a 52 week high of $147.39.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.10. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 60.28% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.488 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.05%.

In related news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 18,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total transaction of $2,030,171.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $91,424.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,685 shares of company stock valued at $8,004,654. 30.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,523 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $484,000. JustInvest LLC raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 85.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,690 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.