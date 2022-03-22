DigitalBits (XDB) Price Hits $0.53 on Exchanges

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 22nd. DigitalBits has a total market cap of $465.51 million and approximately $3.22 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DigitalBits has traded 68.4% higher against the dollar. One DigitalBits coin can now be bought for $0.53 or 0.00001248 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.68 or 0.00296945 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00011122 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005199 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00037060 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 31.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.06 or 0.00743194 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000055 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000101 BTC.

About DigitalBits

XDB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 874,608,082 coins. DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

