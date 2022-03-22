Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target Raised to $265.00

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Dollar General from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $243.50.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $228.40 on Friday. Dollar General has a 12 month low of $185.15 and a 12 month high of $240.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $207.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $52.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.58.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 38.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dollar General will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.54%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DG. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 5.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,198,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,781,000 after purchasing an additional 104,939 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar General by 17.9% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 10.2% during the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the third quarter worth $4,949,000. Finally, Eastover Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 1.3% during the third quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,553,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

