Dollar General (NYSE:DG) PT Raised to $265.00

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $272.00 to $263.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $243.50.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $228.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.62. Dollar General has a 12-month low of $185.15 and a 12-month high of $240.14.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 38.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.54%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,399,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,339,132,000 after buying an additional 283,983 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Dollar General by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,746,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,340,499,000 after buying an additional 1,990,714 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,983,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,334,000 after purchasing an additional 176,588 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,176,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,445,000 after purchasing an additional 860,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,097,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,346,000 after purchasing an additional 73,697 shares during the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.