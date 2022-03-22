Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Price Target Raised to C$69.00 at National Bank Financial

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$66.00 to C$69.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Dollarama from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$68.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Dollarama from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$70.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.14.

Get Dollarama alerts:

DLMAF traded down $1.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.77. The company had a trading volume of 353 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,338. Dollarama has a 12 month low of $40.88 and a 12 month high of $55.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.88.

Dollarama, Inc engages in the provision of online shopping services to various customers. It offers an assortment of general merchandise, consumable products, and seasonal items. The company was founded by Lawrence Rossy in 1992 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.