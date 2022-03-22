Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-1.530-$-1.430 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-1.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $314 million-$319 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $303.69 million.Domo also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $-0.420-$-0.380 EPS.

Shares of DOMO opened at $48.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 2.69. Domo has a 12 month low of $36.07 and a 12 month high of $98.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.75 and its 200-day moving average is $62.66.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $70.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.10 million. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.65) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Domo will post -3.16 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Domo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Domo from $106.00 to $88.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Domo from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Domo from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Domo in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Domo currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $93.25.

In related news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 5,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total value of $261,120.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Domo by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Domo by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Domo by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Domo by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Domo by 23.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

