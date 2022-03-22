Donaldson Capital Management LLC Buys 575 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 10.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,944,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $290,213,000 after purchasing an additional 369,814 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.7% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 6.1% during the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 13,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 41.9% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 4.9% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on D shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.78.

D opened at $81.83 on Tuesday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.37 and a 12-month high of $84.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.12.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This is a boost from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.09%.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

