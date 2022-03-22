Donaldson Capital Management LLC Has $698,000 Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the third quarter worth $34,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 72.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 37.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

PSA opened at $367.56 on Tuesday. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $233.00 and a 1-year high of $380.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $64.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $359.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $341.92.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.11. Public Storage had a net margin of 57.18% and a return on equity of 39.08%. The firm had revenue of $724.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 15.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.05%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $359.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $353.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $366.00 to $433.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $347.62.

In other Public Storage news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total value of $1,791,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

