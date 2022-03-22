Donaldson Capital Management LLC Increases Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 12,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $1,988,415.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 1,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $295,813.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 566,796 shares of company stock valued at $91,098,906. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.50.

PG stock opened at $150.72 on Tuesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $128.01 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The company has a market cap of $364.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $156.22 and a 200 day moving average of $151.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The company had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

