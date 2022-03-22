DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Director Andy Fang Sells 80,000 Shares

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) Director Andy Fang sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total value of $8,255,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Andy Fang also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 2nd, Andy Fang sold 40,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.20, for a total value of $4,088,000.00.
- On Wednesday, January 19th, Andy Fang sold 40,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $5,172,800.00.
Shares of NYSE DASH traded up $4.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.89. 115,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,228,946. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.35 and a beta of -0.16. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.32 and a 52-week high of $257.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.31 and its 200-day moving average is $159.06.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,408,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,761,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,681 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,006,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,031,000 after acquiring an additional 4,074,501 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,252,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,733,000 after acquiring an additional 791,912 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,166,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626,033 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,379,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.44% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Gordon Haskett raised DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on DoorDash from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on DoorDash from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on DoorDash from $260.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DoorDash has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.11.
DoorDash Company Profile (Get Rating)
DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.
