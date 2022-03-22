DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Director Andy Fang Sells 80,000 Shares

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) Director Andy Fang sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total value of $8,255,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Andy Fang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Andy Fang sold 40,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.20, for a total value of $4,088,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 19th, Andy Fang sold 40,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $5,172,800.00.

Shares of NYSE DASH traded up $4.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.89. 115,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,228,946. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.35 and a beta of -0.16. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.32 and a 52-week high of $257.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.31 and its 200-day moving average is $159.06.

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.67) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,408,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,761,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,681 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,006,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,031,000 after acquiring an additional 4,074,501 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,252,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,733,000 after acquiring an additional 791,912 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,166,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626,033 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,379,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Gordon Haskett raised DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on DoorDash from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on DoorDash from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on DoorDash from $260.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DoorDash has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.11.

DoorDash Company Profile (Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

