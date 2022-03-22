Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.71.

DRQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Dril-Quip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Shares of NYSE DRQ traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 436,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,850. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.56. Dril-Quip has a 1 year low of $18.17 and a 1 year high of $41.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 1.05.

Dril-Quip ( NYSE:DRQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.32). Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 39.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $77.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dril-Quip will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dril-Quip announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 11.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $104,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Terence Bartlett Jupp sold 1,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total transaction of $28,206.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DRQ. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,955,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $117,198,000 after acquiring an additional 326,264 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,213,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,104,000 after acquiring an additional 130,796 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,611,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,572,000 after acquiring an additional 123,649 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,392,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,399,000 after acquiring an additional 72,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Dril-Quip by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,172,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,074,000 after purchasing an additional 568,190 shares in the last quarter.

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

