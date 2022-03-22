Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dril-Quip in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 18th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.12. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Dril-Quip’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Get Dril-Quip alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on DRQ. Tudor Pickering lowered Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Dril-Quip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.71.

Shares of DRQ stock opened at $35.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.45 and a 200 day moving average of $24.56. Dril-Quip has a 1 year low of $18.17 and a 1 year high of $41.23.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $77.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.75 million. Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 39.63%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DRQ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dril-Quip by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after buying an additional 18,668 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Dril-Quip by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,924,000 after buying an additional 80,136 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Dril-Quip by 309.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 7,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 43,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 9,659 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Terence Bartlett Jupp sold 1,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total transaction of $28,206.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $104,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dril-Quip declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 11.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Dril-Quip Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dril-Quip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dril-Quip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.