DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.63.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of DT Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of DT Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

NYSE:DTM opened at $53.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. DT Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $38.21 and a fifty-two week high of $58.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. This is an increase from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DTM. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in DT Midstream during the second quarter valued at approximately $955,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,614,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the third quarter valued at approximately $799,000. 75.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DT Midstream Company Profile (Get Rating)

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.