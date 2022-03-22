Dyadic International (DYAI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 29th. Analysts expect Dyadic International to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ DYAI opened at $3.35 on Tuesday. Dyadic International has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $8.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.74.
In related news, CEO Mark A. Emalfarb sold 28,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total transaction of $117,944.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 23.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Dyadic International in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.
Dyadic International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Dyadic International, Inc engages in developing a gene expression platform for producing commercial quantities of industrial enzymes and other proteins. It focuses on further improving and applying its proprietary C1 technology, which is used in the discovery, development, and manufacture of biologic medicines and vaccines.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dyadic International (DYAI)
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Skechers U.S.A.
- Costco, BJ’s or Walmart: Which Stock Has the Best Price?
- Goodyear Tire Stock Price Going Back in Time
- Sofi Financial Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
- After An Overdone Selloff, It’s Time to Sign for DocuSign Shares
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Dyadic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyadic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.