Dyadic International (DYAI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 29th. Analysts expect Dyadic International to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ DYAI opened at $3.35 on Tuesday. Dyadic International has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $8.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.74.

In related news, CEO Mark A. Emalfarb sold 28,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total transaction of $117,944.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 23.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DYAI. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Dyadic International by 12.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 301,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 33,042 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Dyadic International by 1,167.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 12,887 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Dyadic International during the third quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Dyadic International by 77.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,051 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Dyadic International in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Dyadic International, Inc engages in developing a gene expression platform for producing commercial quantities of industrial enzymes and other proteins. It focuses on further improving and applying its proprietary C1 technology, which is used in the discovery, development, and manufacture of biologic medicines and vaccines.

