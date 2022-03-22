Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Has $1.04 Million Stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC decreased its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,287 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF makes up 0.7% of Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $126,000.

FREL opened at $31.42 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 1-year low of $26.58 and a 1-year high of $34.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.10.

