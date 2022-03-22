Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Has $212,000 Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 46.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 110.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,887 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 10,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.3% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 45,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.3% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 26,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,206,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 61.6% in the third quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 21,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after buying an additional 8,189 shares during the period. 82.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total transaction of $237,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.80, for a total transaction of $62,436,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 651,173 shares of company stock worth $176,985,164. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

LLY stock traded up $2.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $289.64. The stock had a trading volume of 3,456,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,966,564. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $275.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.41. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $178.58 and a one year high of $295.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $251.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.15.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.89 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 96.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. DZ Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.33.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

