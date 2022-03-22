Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Has $397,000 Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,810 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

AMGN opened at $236.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $133.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.64 and a 1 year high of $261.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.81.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 120.59% and a net margin of 22.68%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.81 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.27%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Amgen in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.12.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

