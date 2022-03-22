Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Has $540,000 Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 190,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,892,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 3,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 195,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,405,000 after acquiring an additional 5,373 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 24,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,597,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Wolfe Research lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $332.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Vertical Research raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.82.

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $234.20 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $216.24 and a one year high of $316.39. The company has a market capitalization of $51.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.87.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.29%.

About Air Products and Chemicals (Get Rating)

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.