Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Has $69,000 Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC decreased its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Schlumberger by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,338,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $298,922,000 after buying an additional 449,997 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Schlumberger by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 68,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 7,173 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter worth about $563,000. Violich Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Schlumberger by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after buying an additional 7,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Schlumberger by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SLB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.32.

In other news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 29,366 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total transaction of $1,164,068.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,708 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $797,258.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 93,823 shares of company stock valued at $3,690,904 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SLB stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.68. 145,628 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,260,084. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.99. The stock has a market cap of $58.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73 and a beta of 2.02. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $24.52 and a 12 month high of $46.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.88%.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

