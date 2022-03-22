Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Has $76,000 Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 756 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 41,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Efficient Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 17,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA DFAS traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,977. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.82 and a 200 day moving average of $58.42. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $52.45 and a twelve month high of $64.34.

