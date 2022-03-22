Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Has $97,000 Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Exelon by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 47,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 26,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Exelon by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 59,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after acquiring an additional 16,918 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $1,538,647.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EXC shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $74.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Exelon from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.80.

NASDAQ EXC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.67. 233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,627,430. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.52. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $30.35 and a one year high of $44.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $42.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.338 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.95%.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

