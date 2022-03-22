Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Sells 1,428 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,534 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,428 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 106,314 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $9,021,000 after acquiring an additional 6,081 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 168,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $14,331,000 after acquiring an additional 22,310 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,526 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 8,132 shares during the period. Finally, Court Place Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 56,404 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 21,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $2,277,609.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 4,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total value of $493,149.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 148,488 shares of company stock valued at $16,066,075. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James cut shares of CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Edward Jones raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.95.

CVS traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.69. 8,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,899,679. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $71.70 and a 12-month high of $111.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.53. The company has a market cap of $141.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $76.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.01 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.91%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

