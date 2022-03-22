Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Sells 423 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lowered its position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 40.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in U. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Unity Software by 6,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 376.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Unity Software by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director David Helgason sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $8,442,466.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.83, for a total transaction of $838,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 358,624 shares of company stock worth $44,952,276. 19.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of U traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $94.15. 2,012 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,645,128. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.81 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Unity Software Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.12 and a 12-month high of $210.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.87.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). Unity Software had a negative net margin of 47.96% and a negative return on equity of 20.13%. The business had revenue of $315.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on U shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Unity Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Unity Software from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Unity Software in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Unity Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on Unity Software from $171.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.83.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

