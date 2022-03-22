Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Sells 901 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 47.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 982 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 901 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Maximus were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MMS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Maximus by 76.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,406 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after acquiring an additional 31,295 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Maximus by 7,431.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,680 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,553,000 after acquiring an additional 146,706 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Maximus during the second quarter valued at $4,881,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Maximus by 41.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 219,026 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $19,267,000 after buying an additional 63,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Maximus by 8.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 291,370 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,632,000 after buying an additional 21,630 shares in the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,949 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $1,046,797.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Maximus stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.72. 299,625 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,410. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.37 and its 200-day moving average is $79.98. Maximus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.04 and a 12 month high of $96.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Maximus’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Maximus Company Profile (Get Rating)

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

