Eagle Capital Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.44. Eagle Capital Growth Fund shares last traded at $9.15, with a volume of 2,628 shares trading hands.

In other news, CEO Luke E. Sims sold 5,000 shares of Eagle Capital Growth Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eagle Capital Growth Fund stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Eagle Capital Growth Fund were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc is a diversified closed-end investment company. Its objective is long-term growth utilizing the concept of total return for selecting investments. The company was founded on July 16, 1989 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

