Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by 3.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
ETG opened at $20.34 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a 12 month low of $17.83 and a 12 month high of $22.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.21.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (Get Rating)
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of after-tax total return. The company invests primarily in global dividend-paying common and preferred stocks and seeks to distribute a high level of divided income that qualifies for favorable federal income tax treatment.
