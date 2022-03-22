Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by 3.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

ETG opened at $20.34 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a 12 month low of $17.83 and a 12 month high of $22.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 16,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 162,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 17,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 1.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,993,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,874,000 after purchasing an additional 53,631 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of after-tax total return. The company invests primarily in global dividend-paying common and preferred stocks and seeks to distribute a high level of divided income that qualifies for favorable federal income tax treatment.

