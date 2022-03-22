eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) SVP Sells $2,696,527.35 in Stock

Posted by on Mar 22nd, 2022

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAYGet Rating) SVP Pete Thompson sold 49,523 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $2,696,527.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Pete Thompson also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, February 17th, Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of eBay stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $158,632.90.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $55.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.31. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.53 and a 12 month high of $81.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $32.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.16.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAYGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. eBay had a net margin of 125.94% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.35%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EBAY shares. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group raised eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.92.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in eBay during the 3rd quarter worth $1,125,000. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in eBay in the third quarter valued at $1,864,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in eBay by 2.9% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 79,252 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in eBay by 4.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,837,932 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $337,059,000 after purchasing an additional 184,797 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in eBay in the third quarter valued at $2,025,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY)

