eBoost Trading Down 21.8% Over Last 7 Days (EBST)

eBoost (EBST) traded 19.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 21st. During the last week, eBoost has traded down 21.8% against the U.S. dollar. One eBoost coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. eBoost has a market cap of $568,790.84 and $5.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get eBoost alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $118.26 or 0.00283368 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00014818 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001455 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000976 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000455 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001557 BTC.

eBoost Profile

eBoost (EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

Buying and Selling eBoost

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for eBoost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eBoost and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.