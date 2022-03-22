Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This is a boost from Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

NYSE TEAF opened at $14.83 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.78. Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund has a 52-week low of $13.65 and a 52-week high of $15.49.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEAF. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 112,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 16,572 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund during the third quarter worth $544,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 1.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 528,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,366,000 after purchasing an additional 5,497 shares during the last quarter.

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the essential asset sectors, which includes education, housing, healthcare, social and human services, power, water, energy, infrastructure, basic materials, industrial, transportation and telecommunications sectors.

