Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Raised to Buy at Bank of America

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $196.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $210.00. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.81% from the company’s current price.
ECL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $255.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.14.
Ecolab stock opened at $170.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Ecolab has a fifty-two week low of $154.85 and a fifty-two week high of $238.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $183.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.71.
In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $179.39 per share, with a total value of $896,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 23,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,730,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $768,361,000 after purchasing an additional 17,928 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 56.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 138,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,560,000 after purchasing an additional 49,836 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 10.4% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 1.4% in the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 421,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,897,000 after buying an additional 5,660 shares during the period. 74.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Ecolab (Get Rating)
Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.
See Also
