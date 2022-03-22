EFFORCE (WOZX) Price Up 6.4% Over Last 7 Days

EFFORCE (WOZX) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. One EFFORCE coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000408 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, EFFORCE has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar. EFFORCE has a total market cap of $27.46 million and $1.46 million worth of EFFORCE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EFFORCE Coin Profile

EFFORCE is a coin. EFFORCE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 156,246,347 coins. The official message board for EFFORCE is efforce.medium.com . EFFORCE’s official Twitter account is @efforceofficial . The official website for EFFORCE is www.efforce.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Efforce is an energy saving based project founded in 2018, based in Malta, which aims to make tokens that favour way of monetizing and using energy savings worldwide, making it easier to optimize the use of energy around the globe. Through blockchain technology, EFFORCE® will decentralize the energy efficiency industry. The community will benefit from this direct access to a market that will make better use of your energy. “

EFFORCE Coin Trading

